Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CNTY. JMP Securities set a $3.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 760,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 114,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $83.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 72.39% and a negative net margin of 18.43%.The firm had revenue of $150.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

