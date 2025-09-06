Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Several brokerages have commented on CNTY. JMP Securities set a $3.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Friday, July 18th.
NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $83.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.02.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 72.39% and a negative net margin of 18.43%.The firm had revenue of $150.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
