Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.93.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.