Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

Ciena Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36. Ciena has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $166,872.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,244.72. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $31,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,791.92. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,705. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

