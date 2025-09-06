Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 10,174,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 21,860,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Specifically, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $4,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 87,942,259 shares in the company, valued at $714,970,565.67. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CIFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helix Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,058 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 42.1% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 284,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 180,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 169.5% in the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 551,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 346,911 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

