Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

DOCU opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40. Docusign has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docusign will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Docusign by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,074,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,960,000 after buying an additional 236,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,405,000 after buying an additional 86,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,910,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,028,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after buying an additional 318,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Docusign by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

