Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.96.

NYSE:C opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $97.98. The company has a market cap of $175.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 108,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,556,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

