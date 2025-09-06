Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS) Raised to Buy at Maxim Group

Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 210.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Coherus Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.51.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Coherus Oncology has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $149.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus Oncology by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coherus Oncology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 698,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Coherus Oncology by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus Oncology by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus Oncology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

