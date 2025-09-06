Cohu, Inc. $COHU Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,054 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Cohu worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 18.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,731,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 585,234 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Cohu by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,679,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after buying an additional 237,084 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,139,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,420,000 after purchasing an additional 390,558 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 939,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Cohu stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.34. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Cohu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

