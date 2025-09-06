Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) and Minim (NASDAQ:FIEE) Critical Survey

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comba Telecom Systems and Minim”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -19.76 Minim $45,118.00 5.11 -$17.63 million ($5.30) -0.54

Comba Telecom Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minim. Comba Telecom Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comba Telecom Systems N/A N/A N/A Minim -105.18% -1,144.78% -155.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Comba Telecom Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Minim shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of Minim shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, research, develops, manufactures, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services in Mainland China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services. The company provides base station antennas and subsystems; open radio; ScanViS; and network system products, as well as cell site and enterprise solutions; consultancy, DAS network design, maintenance, and network optimization; and technical support, value-added, and repairing services. It engages in assembling, trading, and marketing of wireless telecommunications network system equipment; manufacture and sale of intelligent machinery; research and development, and trading of digital microwave system equipment; marketing; and provision of hardware and software solutions and services. It serves the airport, education, government and public safety, healthcare, hospitality, retail, stadium, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tai Po, Hong Kong.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products. The company also provides Minim mobile applications for end users to personalize and monitor their home and office network for speed testing, data usage tracking, security alerts, malware blocking, privacy settings, and parental controls; and Minim web application that enables technical support representatives of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and businesses to offer remote support with network insights. In addition, it offers Minim API suite and MinimOS for third-party hardware vendors, ISPs, and other partners to integrate with the Minim platform and functionality; to manage its account data; and to integrate with third-party router firmware. The company offers its products under the ZOOM, Motorola, and Minim brands. It sells its products through retailers and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as ZoomTelephonics, Inc. and changed its name to Minim, Inc. in June 2021. Minim, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

