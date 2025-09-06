Comerica Bank Acquires 16,794 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 259.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPIE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 46,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,851,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,447,000 after buying an additional 324,852 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

JPIE opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.