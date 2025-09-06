Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,335,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 239,404 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,335,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after buying an additional 169,732 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,329,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after buying an additional 106,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

