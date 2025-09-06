Comerica Bank Boosts Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,390.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter.

ITM opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $47.01.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

