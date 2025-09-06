Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Everus Construction Group worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 295.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

ECG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research raised Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everus Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of ECG opened at $74.35 on Friday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $921.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

