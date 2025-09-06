Comerica Bank Buys 1,634 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Perdoceo Education worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 30,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $978,040.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 92,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,804.14. The trade was a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 71,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,262,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 75,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,809. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,254. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.