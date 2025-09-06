Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,207,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,899,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 211.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $521.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

