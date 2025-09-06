Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,329,000. Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $23,114,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $19,595,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $8,304,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $11,381,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $420,844.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,081.53. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.13 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

