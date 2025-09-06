Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Enphase Energy by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,433,000 after buying an additional 230,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and twelve have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%.Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

