Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Brady Corporation $BRC

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Brady by 196.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,614,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brady by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 674,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Brady by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 623,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Brady by 29.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BRC shares. Sidoti raised Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $81.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. Brady Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $84.03.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $397.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

