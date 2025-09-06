Comerica Bank Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,839,000 after buying an additional 64,448 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 688,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,740,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 648,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 137,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $123.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $126.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

