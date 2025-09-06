Comerica Bank Has $1.03 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,152 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in TTM Technologies by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 23,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $854,655.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 123,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,269.82. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wajid Ali purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $208,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $794,252. This trade represents a 35.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,421 shares of company stock worth $4,398,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.42 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

