Comerica Bank Has $1.06 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF $RPV

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 259,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 103,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

RPV opened at $98.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $98.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

