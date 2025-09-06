Comerica Bank Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company $WU

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 168,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 1,487.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price target on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Cagwin bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 225,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,107.96. This represents a 8.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Devin Mcgranahan purchased 176,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,498,230.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,431.25. This represents a 23.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.