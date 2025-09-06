Comerica Bank Has $1.08 Million Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after buying an additional 112,349 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 650,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,385,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 640,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $55,340,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 295,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,607,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $147.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.27. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $150.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $510,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,737.33. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $445,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,479,918.47. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,400 shares of company stock worth $16,004,237 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FCFS. Loop Capital cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCFS

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.