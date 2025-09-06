Comerica Bank Has $932,000 Holdings in Banner Corporation $BANR

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BANR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Banner Stock Down 0.2%

BANR stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. Banner Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 21.15%.The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banner’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.