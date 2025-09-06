Comerica Bank Has $932,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

BATS ITA opened at $198.21 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $198.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.77 and its 200-day moving average is $172.52.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

