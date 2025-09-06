Comerica Bank Has $949,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 477.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

