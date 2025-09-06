Comerica Bank Has $955,000 Stake in Standex International Corporation $SXI

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Standex International were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 346,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,817,000 after purchasing an additional 46,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Standex International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Standex International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 143,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 139,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 16,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,115,200. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $606,179.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,741.40. This trade represents a 26.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $209.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.45 and its 200 day moving average is $166.46. Standex International Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $212.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.44 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SXI

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.