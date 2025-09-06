Comerica Bank Has $974,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.2%

FTEC stock opened at $208.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $211.47.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

