Comerica Bank Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,680,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,308,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 942,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $89.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

