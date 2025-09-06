Comerica Bank Invests $970,000 in Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF $MSLC

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MSLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Headland Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

MSLC opened at $53.23 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90.

Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF (MSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund utilizes a multi-manager strategy in constructing the portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Pathway Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.