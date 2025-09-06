Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation $MFIC

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 42.1% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MidCap Financial Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

