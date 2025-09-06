Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 372.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 467,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after buying an additional 368,926 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 467.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 166,373 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,884,000 after buying an additional 76,501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,678,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after buying an additional 75,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 91,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 68,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS HYD opened at $50.12 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.