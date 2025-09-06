Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $43.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

