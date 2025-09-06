Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 81,755 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 6,283.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 94,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 93,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

CUBI opened at $67.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $206.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.81 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

