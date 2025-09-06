Comerica Bank Sells 11,145 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Comerica Bank decreased its position in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $343,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 126.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 699.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 194.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $84.27 on Friday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $88.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.The company had revenue of $250.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $103,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,577.60. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $139,173.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,634.42. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

