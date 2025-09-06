Comerica Bank Sells 13,081 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Comerica Bank reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $34,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $65,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in YETI by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 14.5% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

YETI opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

