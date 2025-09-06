Comerica Bank Sells 1,408 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Upstart were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 95,290 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.0% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 500.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 7.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 204,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $823,469.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,904 shares in the company, valued at $18,207,892.48. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $2,502,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,470.70. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,081 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.25 and a beta of 2.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $257.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

About Upstart

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Recommended Stories

