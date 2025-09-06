Comerica Bank Sells 1,456 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 220,471 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 819,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABR opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

