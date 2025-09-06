Comerica Bank Sells 1,934 Shares of Unitil Corporation $UTL

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Unitil worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $816.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.68. Unitil Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

