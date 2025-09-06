Comerica Bank Sells 19,388 Shares of Paramount Global $PARA

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,119,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,879,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,239,000 after acquiring an additional 136,359 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 6,601,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 545,448 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,976,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,483,000 after purchasing an additional 496,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,808,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,842,000 after purchasing an additional 397,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.04 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.70.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

