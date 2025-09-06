Comerica Bank Sells 2,059 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CLEAR Secure by 546.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YOU opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.27.

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 201,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,190. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,256. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,243. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

