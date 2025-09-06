Comerica Bank Sells 256 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.5418 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

