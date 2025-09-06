Comerica Bank Sells 288 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC opened at $220.35 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $226.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.06 and its 200 day moving average is $219.24.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

