Comerica Bank Sells 34,985 Shares of Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,985 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Photronics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $89,584.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 532,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,035. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $595,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 459,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,384.60. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,335. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Photronics Price Performance

Photronics stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 12.67%.The firm had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

