Comerica Bank Sells 492 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 43,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,017 shares in the company, valued at $364,117.95. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $235,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,920. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,903,878 shares of company stock valued at $94,170,629 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 117.56%. The business had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.015 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently -89.43%.

Cogent Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.