Comerica Bank Sells 5,117 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of MasterBrand worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,827,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,583 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,250,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,489,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 658,807 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,373,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.43. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.30 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

