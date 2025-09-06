Comerica Bank Sells 523 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ferguson by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Ferguson by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $238.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $243.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.21 and a 200-day moving average of $194.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FERG

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.