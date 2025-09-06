Comerica Bank Sells 7,980 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 98.01%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.