Comerica Bank Sells 872 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $40.36 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $52.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.620 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 64.76%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

