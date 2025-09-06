Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 15.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.3%

INDB opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.91. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.93%.The company had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research lowered Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

